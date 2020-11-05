Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $260.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

