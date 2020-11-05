Michael Tang Sells 1,111 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 159,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 270,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.