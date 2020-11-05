Michael S. Karr Sells 33,969 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PPBI stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

