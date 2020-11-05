Michael F. Golden Sells 10,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWBI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.23 million, a PE ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $10,667,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,012,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

