Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,208 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

MTD stock opened at $1,080.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,098.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $878.72.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.