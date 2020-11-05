Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.36

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58.46 ($0.76), with a volume of 1097569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.63.

In other news, insider Ian Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

