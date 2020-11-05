MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

