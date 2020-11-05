Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.29

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.06.

About Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

