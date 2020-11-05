Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

MERC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $434.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

