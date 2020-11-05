MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $543.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

