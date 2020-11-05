Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 4,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

