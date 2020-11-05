Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 762 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $329.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $329.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

