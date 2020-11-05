Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,240 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after buying an additional 350,900 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 253,220 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $69.56 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

