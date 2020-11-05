Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,129 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $8,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

PFSI opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $970,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,650 shares of company stock worth $23,928,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

