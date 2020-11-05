Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,580 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $210.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

