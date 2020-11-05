Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,595 shares of company stock worth $49,429,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $513.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

