Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,116 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

