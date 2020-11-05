Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $315.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average is $294.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

