Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,606 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,944 shares of company stock worth $7,756,787. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

HUBB opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

