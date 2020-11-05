Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11,417.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.