Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

