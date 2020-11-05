Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

