Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 617.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,520,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 631,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock worth $2,950,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $131.80 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

