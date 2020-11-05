Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

