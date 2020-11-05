Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,212 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2,133.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Square by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Square by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 276.27 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

