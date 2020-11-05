Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

