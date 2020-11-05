Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,290 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

NYSE GNRC opened at $223.50 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

