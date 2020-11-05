Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,693 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

