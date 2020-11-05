Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of USB opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

