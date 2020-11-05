Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WGO opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

