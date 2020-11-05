Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14,975.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

Shares of SEDG opened at $206.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

