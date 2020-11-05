Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 17,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE PSB opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $180.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

