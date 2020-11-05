Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $910,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 12.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 49.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 556,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

