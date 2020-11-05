Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 139,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its position in Facebook by 9.5% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

