Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

