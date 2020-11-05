Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of DHR opened at $240.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

