Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

