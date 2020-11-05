Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1,220.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.