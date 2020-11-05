Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hill-Rom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

