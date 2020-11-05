Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

RF opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

