Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Popular by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 633,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

