Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,736 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period.

PWR opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

