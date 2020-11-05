Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,363 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

