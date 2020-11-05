Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

