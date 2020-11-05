Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 555.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDXX opened at $469.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $482.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.