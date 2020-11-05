Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

