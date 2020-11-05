Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $2,516,000. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 54,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,095,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $418,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

