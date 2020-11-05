Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after buying an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

