Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,247 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1,015.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 327,974 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

