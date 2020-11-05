Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NYSE:HON opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

